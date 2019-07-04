Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox opted to start Christian Vazquez over Sandy Leon for Chris Sale’s start Wednesday. But Sale hasn’t had the most success when tossing to Vazquez.

And the numbers certainly show it.

Sale is 5-7 with Leon behind the plate but is just 1-5 with Vazquez catching. The Red Sox are just 6-12 in the 19 games started by Sale this season.

But with a long break ahead of the southpaw, manager Alex Cora believes Sale can still regroup.

“It wasn’t good … just a lot of pitches in the zone,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I know he’s disappointed but we’re going to keep working, obviously. Now he has a long break, and hopefully, when he comes back we’ll get him back on track.”

But with about half a season left to play, there is still plenty of ball left for both Sale and the Sox to play.

Here are some more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

— It isn’t very often Chris Sale gives up multiple home runs in one day, but that’s just what happened Wednesday night. The last time the southpaw did so was Opening Day on March 28 when he gave up three dingers to the Seattle Mariners.

First time #RedSox Chris Sale has allowed multiple home runs in a start since his first start on March 28 vs #Mariners (3 allowed in that game). — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 4, 2019

— It was also the ninth time Sale has given up four or more runs in a game this season. He did so only twice in 2018.

That's the 9th time this season Sale has given up 4+ runs. It happened twice in 2018. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) July 4, 2019

— Sale has gone seven or more innings in just five games in 2019. That number has been rapidly decreasing since 2019, where it peaked at 23.

Games that Sale pitched 7+ innings

2012 – 13

2013 – 23

2014 – 14

2015 – 20

2016 – 23

2017 – 21

2018 – 10

2019 – 5 thus far — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 4, 2019

— Boston is just 3-31 when trailing after six frames. The Sox are now 23-19 when scoring first and 39-27 when hitting a home run in a game.

#RedSox fall to 23-19 when scoring first, 39-27 when hitting a home run, 3-31 when trailing after 6 innings. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) July 4, 2019

— Vazquez’s bat remained hot in Wednesday’s game, with the catcher hitting his 13th home run of the season in the fourth inning. He hit 10 home runs in his first four seasons with the Sox alone.

Perhaps that’s why he was in the game over Leon, who’s averaging .214 at the plate with 18 hits and two runs batted in since rejoining the team in April.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images