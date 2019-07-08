Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price and the Boston Red Sox ended the unofficial first half of the season on a high note.

Boston on Sunday completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in its final game before the Major League Baseball All-Star break. It wasn’t Price’s sharpest outing — one run on four hits with six strikeouts over five innings — but it was enough to earn the left-hander the 150th win of his impressive career.

Several Red Sox players, including Brock Holt, took to Instagram to congratulate Price on reaching the milestone.

Mookie Betts: “Congrats on your 150th win bro!!!”

Jackie Bradley Jr.: “Congratulations on your 150th WIN, CHAMP! @davidprice14 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾💪🏾”

Christian Vazquez: “So happy to see your success. Congrats on you 150 WINS Jup Jup”

Eduardo Rodriguez: “150 dubs and counting!!! Congrats hermano AKA BOT🤣🤣👊👊💪 @davidprice14”

Following some well-deserved time off, Price and the Red Sox will refocus their attention on another accolade: a second straight World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images