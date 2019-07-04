Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blake Swihart once was a prized prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization. But the Sox cut bait with the 27-year-old in April shortly after he was designated for assignment. Boston later reached a deal to send the catcher to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a minor-league prospect.

That prospect was Marcus Wilson, and he just capped off a pretty electric month. Wilson hit .375 in June with 6 home runs, with a 1.227 OPS, 13 extra base hits and 16 RBI’s with the Salem Red Sox, Boston’s Single-A affiliate. The No. 21 prospect in the Red Sox organization was named the Carolina League’s player of the month for his performance.

The 22-year-old center fielder is batting .273 on the season with 10 home runs and 33 RBI’s

“He’s in a good spot. He’s starting to have a lot of fun… with that comes success when you enjoy the process. His plate discipline is outstanding, even with two strikes. Three out of four home runs have been with two strikes,” Salem manager Corey Wimberly said, via MILB.com. “He’s really worked his tail off since joining our club. He’s a talented player with tons of potential so I’m not surprised at all.”

Swihart, for what it’s worth, is batting .167 in 90 at-bats with the D-Backs. He has been on the injured list since June 1 with a strained oblique.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images