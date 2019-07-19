Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tanner Houck only has pitched twice at the Triple-A level, but suffice to say he’s leaving a nice impression.

The 23-year-old Boston Red Sox prospect, shortly after earning Eastern League All-Star honors, was promoted from Portland to Pawtucket. In two outings with the PawSox so far, Houck has thrown a combined three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while walking two, striking out one and hitting one batter. Triple-A hitters are batting just .111 against him.

As for his stuff? Well, the slider isn’t bad.

The PawSox tweeted out a clip of one of his sliders, and it’s devastating enough to even make Chris Sale blush, probably.

Hey @PitchingNinja, How about this slider from Tanner Houck? pic.twitter.com/lHXArVDDwW — PawSox (@PawSox) July 18, 2019

Sheesh.

The 2017 first-round pick has been working primarily as a starter in his minor league career but has pitched in relief in both outings with the PawSox. And while it’s uncertain when a trip to the big leagues might be on tap for the 6-foot-5 righty, at least fans at McCoy Stadium finally are getting a chance to watch him.

Thumbnail photo via Portland Sea Dogs Instagram/@portland_seadogs