Tanner Houck only has pitched twice at the Triple-A level, but suffice to say he’s leaving a nice impression.
The 23-year-old Boston Red Sox prospect, shortly after earning Eastern League All-Star honors, was promoted from Portland to Pawtucket. In two outings with the PawSox so far, Houck has thrown a combined three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while walking two, striking out one and hitting one batter. Triple-A hitters are batting just .111 against him.
As for his stuff? Well, the slider isn’t bad.
The PawSox tweeted out a clip of one of his sliders, and it’s devastating enough to even make Chris Sale blush, probably.
Sheesh.
The 2017 first-round pick has been working primarily as a starter in his minor league career but has pitched in relief in both outings with the PawSox. And while it’s uncertain when a trip to the big leagues might be on tap for the 6-foot-5 righty, at least fans at McCoy Stadium finally are getting a chance to watch him.
Thumbnail photo via Portland Sea Dogs Instagram/@portland_seadogs