The New York Yankees have a tight grip on first place in the American League East, and the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are struggling to keep up.

The Red Sox are now 11 games back of the Yankees in the division, while the Rays are now nine games back. Back on July 14, the Red Sox were 10 games back while the Rays were six games behind the Bronx Bombers.

