More roster moves are on the way for the underachieving Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox on Monday announced a series of moves headlined by designating utilityman Eduardo Nunez for assignment. The Sox also optioned pitcher Hector Velazquez to Triple-A Pawtucket, while recalling infielder Sam Travis and pitcher Ryan Weber.

Boston acquired Nunez from the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2017 trade deadline. He appeared in 225 games for the Sox over two-plus seasons, hitting .268 with 20 home runs and 91 RBIs while stealing 18 bases. Nunez has been a reliability this season, however, as he never was able to find his stride. The 332-year-old hit just .228 in 60 games with a pair of home runs and just 20 RBI with an OPS+ of 42 — nearly 50 points below his career mark. Nunez also struggled mightily in the field where his second base defense left plenty to be desired.

Nunez was part of the 2018 Red Sox team that won the World Series, providing Boston with one of the biggest hits of the series. His three-run home run in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers put the Sox ahead for good in that series-opening win.

Carrying Nunez on the roster would have been hard to justify moving forward. First baseman Mitch Moreland is nearing a return from an injury, while Marco Hernandez (18-for-52) has been good for the Red Sox since being activated in early June.

