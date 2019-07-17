Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems the many of the same problems that plagued the Boston Red Sox in the first half of the season have followed them into the second half.

There have been glimpses of a turnaround dotted all across the schedule, but Boston has not been able to put the consistency together to make a solid run back up the standings.

With an upcoming schedule heavy with divisional opponents, the Sox would do well to find some stability in their game. Xander Bogaerts had been one of Boston’s most reliable players, but noted it’s tough to go on a roll without some consistency following the team’s 10-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hear his comments in the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.