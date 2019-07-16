Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for Ryan Brasier, and now he’ll have to figure things out in Pawtucket.

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced they sent down the hard-throwing reliever, calling up pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez in his place. It’s the second straight day the Red Sox have shaken up their bullpen, as they demoted Hector Velazquez and promoted Ryan Weber on Monday.

Brasier was a pleasant surprise last season and became a pivotal part of the bullpen during Boston’s title run. But he has struggled mightily with command this season, owning a 2-3 record with 4.24 ERA.

In Monday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Brasier allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits over just 2/3 of an inning. Brasier was expected to compete with Matt Barnes to be the Red Sox’s de facto closer, but the former’s woes very much took him out of the running.

Hernandez has made two appearances with the big club this season, including one bumpy outing as a starter. In an April 23 relief appearance against the Detroit Tigers, the 22-year-old tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking one. In his last four appearances with Pawtucket, Hernandez has allowed just one run on one hit.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images