The Boston Red Sox will look to make it two wins in a row Wednesday night when they face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of a three-game set at Rogers Center.

Boston clobbered its way to a 10-6 victory in the series opener, and will send Chris Sale to the mound in search of his fourth win of the season. The Jays will counter with righty Jacob Waguespack, who will make his first Major League start.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll out the same starting nine that they used Tuesday night, starting red-hot Rafael Devers in the two-hole and rookie Michael Chavis in the No. 9 spot.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Sale.

Here’s Boston’s lineup for Wednesday’s game against Toronto:

(We’ll add the Blue Jays’ lineup once it’s released.)

BOSTON RED SOX (45-40)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradly Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Chris Sale, LHP (3-7, 3.82 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images