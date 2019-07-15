Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track Monday when they open a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, an underwhelming beginning to the second half of the season. Boston now is 10 games out of first place in the American League East and 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Indians for the second American League Wild Card spot.

Alex Cora will send Rick Porcello to the mound for the series opener while the Jays will counter with righty Trent Thornton.

As for the lineups, Brock Holt will start at second base and bat ninth after beginning Sunday’s series finale with the Dodgers on the bench. Holt figures to get more playing time at second going forward after the Red Sox designated Eduardo Nunez for assignment Monday.

Elsewhere, red-hot third baseman Rafael Devers will stay in the No. 2 spot while slumping Andrew Benintendi will bat fifth. Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Porcello.

Here’s Boston’s lineup for Monday’s game against Toronto:

(We’ll add the Blue Jays lineup once it’s released.)

BOSTON RED SOX (50-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (6-7, 5.33 ERA)

