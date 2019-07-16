Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will meet Tuesday night in the second game of their four-game set at Fenway Park.

Boston earned a 10-8 win Monday in a game that never should have been that close. The Red Sox enter the game nine games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East and two games back of the second AL Wild Card spot.

Alex Cora will hand the ball to right-hander Andrew Cashner, who will make his Red Sox debut after being acquired via trade with the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto will counter with righty Jacob Waguespack.

As for the lineups, Michael Chavis and Brock Holt will bat eighth and ninth, respectively. Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and handle the catching duties for Cashner.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (51-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Andrew Cashner, RHP (9-3, 3.83 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (35-60)

Eric Sogard, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B

Lourdes Gurriel, DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Danny Jansen, C

Justin Smoak, 1B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Billy McKinney, LF

Jacob Waguespack, RHP (1-0, 5.00 ERA)

