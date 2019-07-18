Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The wait continues for Chris Sale to get back on track, but he’ll have a chance to right the proverbial ship in Thursday’s matinee with a — let’s call it unusual — defense behind him.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a slew of changes to the lineup for the series finale of a four-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the day off, meaning Mookie Betts will take over in center, J.D. Martinez will be in right and Andrew Benintendi, who will hit seventh, will stay in left. Christian Vazquez will be the designated hitter, with Sandy Leon catching Sale. Brock Holt will sit, so Michael Chavis slides over to second base and Sam Travis will occupy first.

Got all of that? Good.

Rhode Island native Thomas Pannone will get the ball for the Blue Jays.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (52-44)

Mookie Betts, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Christian Vazquez, DH

Michael Chavis, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (3-9, 4.27 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (36-61)

TBA

Thomas Pannone, LHP (2-3, 6.18 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images