Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The World Series rematch concludes Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet for the final game of a three-game set. The two clubs split the first two games of the series, with neither game being close.

Alex Cora will send lefty David Price to the mound, while Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts will counter with Cy Young Award contender Hyun-Jin Ryu.

As for the lineups, Eduardo Nunez will bat ninth and play second base with Brock Holt getting a rare day off. Michael Chavis will bat seventh and play first, while red-hot third baseman Rafael Devers will stay in the No. 2 spot.

Christian Vazquez will bat fifth and handle the catching duties for Price.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (50-42)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

David Price, LHP (7-2, 3,24 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (61-33)

Chris Taylor, SS

Justin Turner, DH

David Freese, 1B

Cody Bellinger, RF

A.J. Pollock, CF

Max Muncy, 3B

Enrique Hernandez, 2B

Alex Verdugo, LF

Russell Martin, C

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP (10-2, 1.73 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images