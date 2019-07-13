Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Boston Red Sox extend their winning streak to six games?

Boston was rolling heading into the All-Star break, then picked right back up Friday night with an 8-1 win over the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the two sides will meet again Saturday night in the middle contest of a three-game World Series rematch at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale is set to get the ball for the Red Sox. He’ll be opposed by Ross Stripling.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game online:

When: Saturday, July 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go | FuboTV

