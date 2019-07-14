Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up their three-game series Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The teams split the first two games of the series, both of which were blowouts. The Red Sox will send lefty David Price to the mound, while Los Angeles will counter with Cy Young Award candidate Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The game can be seen on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast, which also will be streamed online.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Dodgers game:

WHEN: Sunday, July 14 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

LIVE STREAM: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images