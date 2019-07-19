Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After playing the entirety of seven straight games, Andrew Benintendi is going to get Friday off.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder will begin on the bench as the Sox and Baltimore Orioles kick off a three-game set at Camden Yards.

Benintendi’s day off coincides with struggles at the plate that have plagued him pretty much the entire season. Since the All-Star break, he’s hit just .185. With Benintendi on the bench, Sam Travis will remain in the lineup, playing left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. returns after getting Thursday off, manning his usual spot in center field. J.D. Martinez, for the second straight game, will be in right, with Mookie Betts serving as the designated hitter atop the lineup.

Sandy Leon will catch Sox starter David Price, but Christian Vazquez’s bat will remain in the lineup, as he’ll play first base.

Though the Orioles have been a dumpster fire this season, Friday’s starter, John Means, has been a bright spot. The southpaw is 7-5 with a 2.94 ERA.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

BOSTON RED SOX (53-44)

Mookie Betts, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, RF

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Sam Travis, LF

Michael Chavis 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

David Price, LHP (7-2, 3.16 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (29-66)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Trey Mancini, 1B

Renato Nunez, DH

Anthony Santander, RF

Chance Sisco, C

Stevie Wilkerson, LF

Keon Broxton, CF

Richie Martin, SS

John Means, LHP (7-5, 2.94 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images