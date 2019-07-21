Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s yet to be a close game through two contests at Camden Yards this weekend, but the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have a chance to buck that trend in Sunday’s rubber match.

On the heels of a 17-6 win for the Red Sox on Saturday, the two sides will meet Sunday afternoon in the series finale of the three-game set.

As expected, Michael Chavis will not be in the Red Sox lineup after departing Saturday’s game early. Brock Holt — who recently made some history — will handle first base duties and hit eighth, while Marco Hernandez completes the right side of the infield, playing second and hitting ninth.

Christian Vazquez will bat sixth and catch Andrew Cashner, who will start against his former team while embarking on his second outing in a Red Sox uniform. Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski will get the ball for the Orioles.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

BOSTON RED SOX (54-45)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Cashner, RHP (9-4, 4.09 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (30-67)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Trey Mancini, RF

Anthony Santander, CF

Renato Nunez, DH

Dwight Smith Jr., LF

Pedro Severino, C

Chris Davis, 1B

Hanser Alberto, 2B

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Asher Wojciechowski, RHP (0-3, 5.74 ERA)

