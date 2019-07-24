Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have an early start Wednesday as they look to complete a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Having already claimed the three-game series win with victories in the first two games, the Red Sox will attempt to finish off the Rays on Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field, with first pitch coming at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Little will change for the Red Sox in terms of their lineup. Mitch Moreland, fresh off the injured list, stays at first base, while Brock Holt continues to man second. Christian Vazquez represents the only change, replacing Sandy Leon behind the plate. Vazquez entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-hitter, pounding a home run that put the Red Sox ahead for good.

The only personnel change for the Rays will be Joey Wendle taking over at shortstop for Willy Adames.

David Price gets the ball for the Red Sox and will look to get back on track after delivering a dud Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. He’ll be opposed by Charlie Morton.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (56-46)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (7-3, 3.61 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (57-47

Travis d’Arnaud, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Austin Meadows, DH

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Michael Brosseau, 2B

Joey Wendle, SS

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Charlie Morton, RHP (11-3, 2.61 ERA)

