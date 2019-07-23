Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox look to make it two straight when they play the middle game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston is coming off a 9-4 win at Tropicana Field after a strong outing from Eduardo Rodriguez and plenty of offense. The team will send Chris Sale to the mound in hopes of a second consecutive strong outing after a 12-strikeout afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

Alex Cora will shift the lineup a bit after Mitch Moreland was activated from the injured list Tuesday. The first baseman will slide back into the lineup and bat seventh. Brock Holt will man second and bat sixth with Michael Chavis still being sidelined due to back spasms and Marco Hernandez being optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties for Sale.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (55-46)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sany Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (4-9, 4.05 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (57-46)

Travis d’Arnaud, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Austin Meadows, DH

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Mike Brosseau, 2B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Willy Adames, SS

Mike Zunino, C

Yonny Chirinos, RHP (8-5, 3.29 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images