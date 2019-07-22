Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will open a crucial three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The Red sox began the day three games back of the Oakland Athletics for the second American League Wild Card Spot, with the Rays sitting just one game out. Both teams are well behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.

Alex Cora will hand the ball to lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, while Kevin Cash will counter with Jalen Beeks, whom the Rays acquired last season in the Nathan Eovaldi trade. Beeks, who has pitched well out of the bullpen this season, will make his first start of the year.

As for the lineups, first baseman Sam Travis, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and second baseman Marco Hernandez will seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. The top of the order looks as it normally does for Boston.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (54-46)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (11-4, 4.34 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (57-45)

Travis d’Arnaud, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

Austin Meadows, DH

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Mike Brosseau, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Mike Zunino, C

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Jalen Beeks, LHP (5-0, 2.78 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images