The Boston Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to three Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Boston is coming off a 9-6 victory that was delayed by rain for two hours and four minutes Friday night, and hopes to have the same kind of offensive burst from its lineup as it did the night before.

Alex Cora will shake up his rotation a bit, sitting both J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in the middle contest of a three-game set. Andrew Benintendi returns to the lineup after missing six of Boston’s last eight games. He’ll play center field and bat fourth.

Brock Holt will bat seventh and play shortstop with Bogaerts on the bench.

Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound. He’ll be opposed by the winless Jordan Zimmermann.

Here are the lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (47-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, SS

Marco Hernandez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, LHP (5-7, 5.07 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (28-59)

Victor Reyes, CF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Christin Stewart, LF

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Harold Castro, 1B

Niko Goodrum, SS

Gordon Beckham, 2B

Bobby Wilson, C

Jordan Zimmermann, RHP (0-5, 5.36 ERA)

