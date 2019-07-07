With a win Sunday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox would improve to a season-high eight games over .500. They also would complete a series sweep, an alarming rarity for the 2019 version of the Red Sox.
Boston will take on the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game set at Comerica Park. Alex Cora will send lefty David Price to the hill, while Detroit will counter with left-hander Gregory Soto.
As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both will return after sitting out Saturday’s game. Elsewhere, Andrew Benintendi will bat fifth a day after recording four hits while red-hot Marco Hernandez will bat ninth and play second base.
Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.
Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:
BOSTON RED SOX (48-41)
Mookie Betts, RF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
J.D. Martinez, DH
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Christian Vazquez, C
Jackie Bardley Jr., CF
Michael Chavis, 1B
Marco Hernandez, 2B
David Price, LHP (6-2, 3.33 ERA)
DETROIT TIGERS (28-60)
Victor Reyes, CF
Nicholas Castellanos, RF
Miguel Cabrera, DH
Brandon Dixon, 1B
Jeimer Candelario, 3B
Niko Goodrum, 2B
Christin Stewart, LF
John Hicks, C
Jordy Mercer, SS
Gregory Soto, LHP (0-2, 8.06 ERA)
