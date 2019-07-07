Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a win Sunday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox would improve to a season-high eight games over .500. They also would complete a series sweep, an alarming rarity for the 2019 version of the Red Sox.

Boston will take on the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game set at Comerica Park. Alex Cora will send lefty David Price to the hill, while Detroit will counter with left-hander Gregory Soto.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both will return after sitting out Saturday’s game. Elsewhere, Andrew Benintendi will bat fifth a day after recording four hits while red-hot Marco Hernandez will bat ninth and play second base.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Price.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (48-41)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bardley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Marco Hernandez, 2B

David Price, LHP (6-2, 3.33 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (28-60)

Victor Reyes, CF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Brandon Dixon, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Christin Stewart, LF

John Hicks, C

Jordy Mercer, SS

Gregory Soto, LHP (0-2, 8.06 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images