Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As the Boston Red Sox kick off one of the more important series of their season, Rick Porcello will be without his quasi-personal catcher.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees will kick off a four-game set at Fenway Park on Thursday night, and it’ll be Vazquez, not Sandy Leon, catching the 2016 Cy Young winner.

With Vazquez, who has swung a hot bat pretty much all season, in the lineup, the Red Sox won’t have any changes in personnel or position from Wednesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The only change will be Brock Holt sliding up to sixth in the order, bumping Mitch Moreland and Vazquez down one spot, each.

Masahiro Tanaka gets the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

BOSTON RED SOX (56-47)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Brock Holt, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (8-7, 5.61 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (66-35)

TBA

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP (7-5, 4.00 ERA)

Want a chance at $100 to the team store on Jersey Street? Go here or see below to fill out the entry form and read the official rules.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images