The Boston Red Sox will try to make it three consecutive wins Saturday afternoon when they take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

It’s been an outpouring of offense for the Red Sox through the first two contests of the four-game set. Thanks in large to eight home runs, Boston logged a combined 29 (!) runs in a pair of convincing victories over its American League East rival.

Game 3 will feature a matchup of southpaws, as Eduardo Rodriguez will square off against CC Sabathia. Rodriguez owns solid career numbers against Bronx Bombers with a 5-4 record to go along with a 3.86 ERA over the course of 13 starts. Sabathia took the loss in his lone outing against the Red Sox this season despite turning in a quality start (three runs on seven hits over six innings).

With another left-hander on the hill for New York, Boston will run back the same starting nine it sent out Friday night.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (58-47)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (12-4, 4.10 ERA)

YANKEES (66-37)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Mike Tauchman, LF

Kyle Higashioka, CF

CC Sabathia, LHP (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images