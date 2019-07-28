Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After knocking the Yankees around in the first three games of the series, the Boston Red Sox will try to complete the sweep against New York on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland returns to the lineup for the final game of the four-game set, batting seventh and taking Sam Travis’ place at first base. Brock Holt will play at second base and bat sixth in Game 4 while Michael Chavis, who started at second in Saturday’s 9-5 victory, will sit.

Chris Sale takes the mound for Boston, with Sandy León taking over the catching duties and batting ninth. With Christian Vazquez on the bench, Andrew Benintendi slides up to the No. 5 slot in the lineup.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s game:

BOSTON RED SOX (59-47)

Mookie Betts RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Xander Bogaerts SS

J.D. Martinez DH

Andrew Benintendi LF

Brock Holt 2B

Mitch Moreland 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr. CF

Sandy León C

Chris Sale (5-9, 4.00 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (66-38)

Aaron Hicks, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Cameron Maybin, LF

Austin Romine, C

Domingo Germán (12-2, 4.03 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images