The Boston Red Sox have split the first two games of their three-game set against the Blue Jays after falling to Toronto 6-3 Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

Chris Sale took the loss in Wednesday’s contest, giving up three home runs for just the second time this season.

The Sox dip to 45-41 with the loss, while the Blue Jays climb to 32-54 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

After taking a 3-1 lead, Boston blew yet another opportunity with Sale on the mound.

ON THE BUMP

— Wednesday was Sale’s final start ahead of the All-Star break, but it wasn’t necessarily the start he likely had in mind.

After starting his day by giving up a leadoff double to Freddy Galvis, the southpaw struck out the next three batters to retire the side. He sat just five batters by way of the K in Wednesday’s outing.

Sale gave up his first run of the day on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. solo home run that cut the Sox’s two-run lead in half.

Chavis would save Sale another extra-base hit by making a nifty play at first to end the third. But Danny Jansen would tie the game at three in the fourth on the second homer of the day given up by Sale.

DJ playing our favourite hit 🎧 #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/FSnHo2Ie5U — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 4, 2019

The lefty would let up his third home run of the game to Brandon Drury in the sixth, a two-run shot that gave the Jays a 5-3 lead. And that would be all for Sale’s evening.

Instagram ⬇️

Blue Jays ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7mjnzV5BJ8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 4, 2019

Sale allowed five runs (all earned) off nine hits across five 2/3 innings of work.

— Marcus Walden closed out the sixth for the Sox, but not without giving up a single to the first batter he faced.

He returned to the mound for the seventh, allowing just one single before retiring the side.

— Steven Wright got the ball in the eighth and was one out away from exiting the inning unscathed, but a Galvis sacrifice fly drove in the Jays’ sixth run of the day.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox were the first to strike, taking a 2-0 lead in the third off a Rafael Devers two-run double.

— Boston would tack on their third run of the game in the fourth off a Christian Vazquez solo home run, his 13th dinger of the season.

— Vazquez and Michael Chavis were the only two Boston batter with multi-hit games.

— Boston struck out eight times on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts struck out four times alone.

— The Sox left five men on base.

TWEET OF THE DAY

These are some wild stats.

Chris Sale is just the 13th MLB pitcher, in the 1st half of the season GS ≥ 18

IP ≥ 100.0

ERA ≤ 4.05 AND 3 or fewer wins details pic.twitter.com/BeO4GqCbYw — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 4, 2019

UP NEXT

Boston will wrap up their three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Images