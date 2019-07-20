Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After taking three of four from the Toronto Blue Jays, it seemed that the Boston Red Sox were set out to do what they needed to against the cellar dwellers of the American League East.

But that was (very) far from the case Friday night as the Sox were stomped by the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 in an absolute stinker at Camden Yards.

David Price was tagged early and often while John Means kept Boston bats at bay en route to the O’s snapping a five-game losing streaking in Baltimore against the Sox.

The Red Sox fell to 53-45 with the loss while the Orioles climbed to 30-66.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Gross.

Red Sox put up a dull effort in a disgustingly muggy night in Baltimore.

ON THE BUMP

— Price was in trouble right out of the gate in a very disappointing outing for the lefty.

Baltimore struck for three runs in the first thanks to a home run from Anthony Santander to right center field.

Q: Did someone order an Earl Weaver special? A: Yes. 💣 pic.twitter.com/kfVNCNeHAw — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 19, 2019

The O’s got to Price again in the second when Richie Martin tripled off the right field wall, with J.D. Martinez failing to play the ball and allowing Martin to score on an error.

Price was tagged for two more runs in the fourth after allowing a base hit to Stevie Wilkerson, which was followed by a two-run home run from Keon Broxton to make it 6-2.

After allowing another single, he finished his evening with three straight strikeouts.

His evening was done after four innings, having allowed six runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

— Colten Brewer entered in the fifth and did not find much more success.

The righty faced four batters and retired just one of them, allowing two singles, walking one batter and hitting another. He gave up a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2. He was charged with two runs.

— Ryan Weber came in and allowed a run (charged to Brewer) on a forceout that made it 8-2.

But Baltimore got to Weber as well in the seventh. After a walk and two singles loaded the bases, Jonathan Villar laced a two-run single. An error from Michael Chavis allowed the O’s to make it 11-2. He pitched a scoreless eighth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Sam Travis helped bring the Red Sox back into it in the second, drilling his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field, to make it 3-2.

Sam Travis put a charge into that ball! pic.twitter.com/gzvcFsC5iX — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2019

— Boston struggled to figure out O’s starter John Means, who allowed just four hits through six innings.

— Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. were the only Red Sox with multiple hits, each clubbing two. Mookie Betts and Michael Chavis also added hits.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Yup, that sums it up.

Price allows a two-run homer to Keon Broxton, a .173 hitter. 6-2, O's. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 20, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game set against the Orioles on Saturday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Rick Porcello (7–7, 5.37 ERA) is expected to be on the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images