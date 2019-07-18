Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest bright spots in the Boston Red Sox’s 2019 season has been the progress Rafael Devers has made in just one season.

On top of some major defensive improvements, Devers has gone from batting .240 in 131 games in 2018 to .326 in just 93 games so far this season. Manager Alex Cora says it’s “fun to watch” Devers play the game this season and lauded him for the progress he’s made in the last year.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

