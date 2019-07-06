Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers probably is the most noteworthy case of someone who deserves an All-Star Game nod, but is on the outside looking in regardless.

The Boston Red Sox third basemen, who has had an incredibly first half, is enjoying one of his best stretches of the season over a nine-game hit streak. Devers clubbed his 16th home run of the campaign in a 9-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

After the game, Alex Cora joked that while Devers might not be going to Cleveland next week, he might have a case for some hardware at seasons end if he keeps it up.

Hear Cora’s comments in “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images