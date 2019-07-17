Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The grim situation brewing down in Puerto Rico has drawn the attention of those across the world — including one prominent Boston sports figure.

Puerto Rico has been overwhelmed by mass protests this month following the arrests of several government officials for alleged corrupt behavior. The flames were fanned shortly after their arrests after it was revealed that the country’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, had exchanged messages in a private group chat using misogynistic and homophobic language. Many have called for Rosselló’s resignation in the wake of the scandals, but he has refused to do so.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora called the situation “embarrassing” ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It’s not easy to watch what’s going on,” he said, as transcribed by Boston.com. “I’m disappointed, mad. Sometimes I wonder, where are we going?”

Cora said it’s “sad” he’s more worried about the current situation in Puerto Rico than when Hurricane Maria slammed into the island back in 2018.

“Because when Maria went by, the only one that had control over it was God. Now, it’s tough to understand that we are in this situation when the people that put us in this situation was the people that were elected by our people.”

Despite this, Cora is still “proud” to call himself Puerto Rican. “It just sucks,” he said.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images