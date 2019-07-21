Eduardo Nuñez was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on July 15, but Alex Cora knows he was a crucial part to the 2018 World Series team.
Nuñez hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately helping lift Boston to an 8-4 victory.
Cora addressed the media Monday regarding the decision to DFA Nuñez, calling the 32-year-old “a good player.”
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images