Eduardo Nuñez was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on July 15, but Alex Cora knows he was a crucial part to the 2018 World Series team.

Nuñez hit a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, ultimately helping lift Boston to an 8-4 victory.

Cora addressed the media Monday regarding the decision to DFA Nuñez, calling the 32-year-old “a good player.”

To hear from the manager, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images