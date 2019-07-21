Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis’ night ended prematurely Saturday.

The Red Sox infielder exited the game against the Orioles in the fifth inning with what Boston described as back spasms. Chavis was 0-for-3 with a run scored in Boston’s eventual 17-6 win over Baltimore.

After the game, manager Alex Cora provided an update on Chavis, who won’t play in Sunday’s finale at Camden Yards.

To hear from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images