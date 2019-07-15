Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a tough year for Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox outfielder is batting .268 with just seven home runs and 38 RBIs in 78 games for Boston, quite the difference from just a year ago. But his inconsistencies haven’t just been at the plate.

The outfielder — who was in the running for a Gold Glove Award in 2018 — hasn’t been his usual self in left, as showcased Saturday night when Benintendi missed a fly ball in front of the Green Monster.

“Last year, obviously we made the routine play, but last year we made the extraordinary play,” Benintendi told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “But that wasn’t an extraordinary play. I should have had that, I had two (on Friday) where one hits my glove and pops out and another was pretty close. Me, personally, I feel like I haven’t come up with a few that I should have.

“This feels worse (than 2017). In 2017, it was my first full season, so I expected some frustrating times, but it seems like this whole year, I’ve been grinding and trying to find stuff,” he added. “It’s just not going. I haven’t hit a stride or anything right now. This is the most frustrated I’ve been, for sure.”

Benintendi joins his teammate Chris Sale in sharing frustrations about their own seasons. And even though we’re in the second half of the year, the duo still can bounce back as Boston looks to make another playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images