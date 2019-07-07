Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt has proven time and time again that he is the perfect hype man.

Boston Red Sox fans have gotten a glimpse of that after J.D. Martinez hits a home run and Holt is waiting at the end of the dugout so the two can embrace — a tradition that started last season.

And the utility player was at it again Sunday after Boston’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers when David Price tossed five innings with six strikeouts, earning not just his seventh win of the season, but the 150th of his career.

Holt posted a picture of him and Price on his Instagram with the caption, “Win number 150 and still hitting .500 on the year. That’s a vibe. #🤘”

(You can view the post here)

Of course, Holt is referring to Price’s 1-for-2 night back on April 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the pitcher knocked in his first-career RBI with a single.

We’re sure if any other member of the Sox reach a milestone this season, Holt will be there to congratulate them.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images