It’s one thing for an opposing player to go a year without winning at Fenway Park.

It’s another thing entirely when the ace of the Boston Red Sox does it.

Chris Sale suffered a loss Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third consecutive start of allowing at least five earned runs for the lefty, who now owns an ugly 3-9 record to go along with a 4.27 ERA.

Believe it or not, Sale now is winless in his last 13 starts at Fenway, a Major League Baseball record.

Sale is now assured of the all-time Fenway record for consecutive winless starts (13) https://t.co/DV1f83RS8Q — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2019

It seems crazy to say, but Sale has been a legitimate liability for the Red Sox, who currently are out of the playoff picture.

Sale’s number of starts allowing 5+ runs: 2017 and 2018 – 5 in 59 starts; 2019 – 5 in 19 starts. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 14, 2019

To Sale’s credit, he’s owned up to his failures all season long. Sometimes, you could argue he’s a bit too hard on himself.

In any case, Boston needs Sale to return to his ace from if it wants any chance of qualifying for the postseason, let alone repeating as World Series champions.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images