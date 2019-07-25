Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may be feeling down and out of the American League East standings at the moment, but one stat should prove encouraging for Boston fans.

Back on July 23, 2004, the Red Sox (52-44) were 9.5 games back of the New York Yankees (61-36), who lead the AL East at the time. Currently, the Yankees (66-35) are up 11 games on the Sox (56-47), with the Tampa Bay Rays (58-47) just one game ahead of Boston in the standings.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images