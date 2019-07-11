Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price delivered some heartbreaking news to the world Wednesday night when he tweeted his beloved dog, Astro, died.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher made the announcement via Twitter with a picture of the french bulldog and the caption, “I knew this day was coming sooner rather than later but it still hurts the same. Astro took his last nap today and we will miss him dearly! Thank you to everyone who always checked in on him and asked me how he was doing! 😔😔”

Fans have gotten to know Astro through Price. When he signed with Boston prior to the 2016 season, the Red Sox’s official Twitter account composed a special tweet for the left-hander’s companion.

Astro constantly was with Price during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays before calling Boston their home.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images