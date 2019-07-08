Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Price collected his 150th win of his career Sunday in a 6-3 Boston Red Sox win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The southpaw has been consistent for the Sox in a season where consistency has been hard to come by, and now will get some much-deserved time off during the All-Star break.

After Boston’s victory, Price spoke about amassing 150 wins, as well as how important the upcoming time off is for the team.

To hear from Price, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.