Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heath Hembree has struggled since his return from the injured list, but the Boston Red Sox aren’t concerned about a potential injury.

Alex Cora was asked about Hembree’s recent problems on the hill before Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, but didn’t mention any physical ailments. The right-hander gave up two runs on two hits and one walk without recording an out in Boston’s 10-5 win on Friday.

“The breaking ball wasn’t good,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “The fastball command wasn’t great. As everybody knows, (Hembree) is a guy that lives upstairs regardless of the velocity and everything was down in the zone. He hung a slider to (Austin) Romine. … I think the command of the fastball wasn’t there.”

Hembree has surrendered seven runs on 10 hits to go along with four walks in nine appearances since returning from the injured list. The reliever was previously dealing with a right elbow extensor strain.

In 34 2/3 innings this season, Hembree has posted a 3.63 ERA with 42 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images