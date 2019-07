Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been the best season for J.D. Martinez.

The Red Sox designated hitter was one of Boston’s biggest bats last season, but he hasn’t been able to duplicate that this year, particularly over his last 10 games.

Martinez is batting just .146 with a home run during that stretch.

To see his numbers, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images