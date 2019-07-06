Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to go a day without mentioning how egregious of a snub Rafael Devers is from this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

And it’s easy to see why.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman has been on a tear of late, to say the least, particularly since June 25 when manager Alex Cora moved him to the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Devers is batting .545 with 13 RBIs, six doubles and four home runs and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

And even though the 22-year-old won’t be heading to Cleveland next week for the Midsummer Classic, J.D. Martinez believes his teammate has nothing to worry about.

“He’s one of the best players in the league right now and he’s 22,” Martinez said, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “He doesn’t have to worry about one All-Star Game.”

Devers belted his 16th home run of the season in Boston’s 9-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

So while he won’t be playing in the All-Star Game, a little extra rest probably won’t hurt Devers.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images