The Boston Red Sox came up with a clutch hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

This time, it was Marco Hernandez drilling a pinch-hit, go-ahead home run to the opposite field at Rogers Centre, helping Boston to an 8-7 win. It was just the most recent case of Boston pinch hitters coming in clutch as the Sox currently top the league in batting average from pinch hitters.

See more on Boston’s success in pinch-hitting situations in the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images