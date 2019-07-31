Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox could use a long, quality start on Wednesday night, and they’ll turn to Rick Porcello in search of one.

Boston looks to take Game 2 of its three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Porcello is 9-7 this season with a 5.55 ERA in 21 starts. The right-hander has received great run support as of late and has won four consecutive starts dating back to July 6.

He’ll be opposed by fellow righty Andrew Kittredge.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images