Steve Pearce’s frustrating season just got even more frustrating.

The Red Sox infielder has been on the injured list since June 1 with a low back strain and was hopeful to return to the lineup during Boston’s three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Tuesday.

But it doesn’t seem that will happen now, as MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported Monday that Pearce “suffered a setback” during his rehab assignment in Triple-A Pawtucket and likely won’t be activated as planned. Cotillo also reported that “there’s a good possibility that Pearce, who is dealing with knee pain, will have his rehab assignment recalled,” per a source.

Pearce has played in seven games with the PawSox before missing the last three. He was batting just .180 with a home run and nine RBIs in 99 plate appearances with Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images