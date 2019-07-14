Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner was acquired by the Red Sox from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, but the pitcher only made it Boston just hours before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The O’s are in Baltimore for their set against the Tampa Bay Rays, so Cashner certainly didn’t have far to travel. But according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, the right-hander had a pretty good reason for not making the trip just yet. Abraham reported Cashner’s wife is pregnant, so the couple had “some things to handle.”

Makes sense.

Boston made room for Cashner by putting Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a toe contusion, the Red Sox announced Sunday. He’s made six appearances for the team this season, posting an 8.53 ERA. Wright recently was reinstated after serving an 80-game suspension.

The knuckleballer left Saturday’s loss to the Dodgers when he took a comebacker off his foot. X-rays were negative, but it’s going to cost him some time.

Losing a bullpen arm certainly isn’t ideal, but Nathan Eovaldi will be able to provide some relief when he returns from the IL.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images