Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have both been an absolute force at the plate for the Red Sox, this much we know.

The Boston teammates are the only ones to have at least 20 home runs for their team, while continuing to be a consistent offensive threat each game. Bogaerts and Devers also have made some highlight reel plays this season at their respective positions, only adding to the threat they bring to opponents.

They also are one of the best duos in all of Major League Baseball. Check out this awesome stat.

Xander Bogaerts & Rafael Devers have combined for more hits (240), RBI (150), and doubles (59) than any other pair of teammates in MLB. Their 103 XBH rank 2nd behind only MIL’s Christian Yelich & Mike Moustakas (107). Bogaerts & Devers have combined to hit .319 with a .957 OPS. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 21, 2019

Not too shabby.

Boston did suffer an ugly loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, with Devers being the lone member of the Red Sox to get a hit.

