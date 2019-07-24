Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox kick off a four-game set against the New York Yankees on Thursday and will look to Rick Porcello to help them start the series on the right foot.

Porcello is 8-7 with a 5.61 ERA through 20 starts this season. He’ll square-off against Masahiro Tanaka, who is 7-5 with a 4.00 ERA through 20 starts in 2019. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images