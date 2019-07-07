Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first five innings of Rick Porcello’s outing Saturday evening against the Detroit Tigers went smoothly. But the righty ran into some trouble in the sixth, eventually giving up five of the 10 runs allowed by the Boston Red Sox in the game.

Porcello knows he has to do better in similar situations in the future.

“Definitely looking to go deeper, at least go seven,” he said. “… It’s pretty frustrating on my end. I’ve got to be better from start to finish.”

For more from Porcello on today's game, including his thoughts on coping with a four-hour rain delay, check out the "NESN Sports Today" video above, presented by People's United Bank.