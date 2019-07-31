Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Rick Porcello will look to help the Boston Red Sox get back on track Wednesday.

The right-hander is 9-7 with a 5.55 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 21 starts this season. He is 6-4 with a 5.06 ERA at Fenway Park this season, something he hopes to improve upon while he hunts for his 10th win of the season.

To hear more about Wednesday night’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images