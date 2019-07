Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After one of the more uglier outings of the season on Friday night, Rick Porcello will be tasked with getting the Boston Red Sox back on track in a critical division game on Saturday.

With very little left to give the American League East, Porcello will look to even the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The righty was up and down in his last start, giving up eight hits and four runs over six innings while earning the win. Porcello is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 10 career starts at Camden Yards. He will be opposed by Tom Eshelman.

For more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images